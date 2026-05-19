Rekha Gupta, Delhi ministers travel by metro and buses under ‘Metro Monday’ initiative to promote fuel conservation

Chief minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers travelled by Metro trains and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) feeder buses on Monday as part of the Delhi government’s “Metro Monday” initiative under the “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” campaign, which aims to promote public transport use and conserve fuel. Delhi leaders take metro and buses to support fuel-saving initiative (@gupta_rekha/X via PTI Photo) (@gupta_rekha)

According to officials, Gupta walked from her residence to Lok Niwas for a meeting with lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Later, she travelled by electric vehicle to Kashmere Gate metro station, boarded a train to the ITO station, and then used a feeder bus to reach the Delhi Secretariat.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma and social welfare minister Ravinder Indraj Singh also accompanied Gupta during the journey and interacted with other passengers. Verma walked from his residence to the Janpath Metro station before travelling to ITO with CM Gupta.

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LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu also took a metro under the initiative.

“The ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan’ campaign is not merely a government initiative, but a movement of public participation. Its objective is to convey to every citizen that even a small effort made in national interest plays a significant role in strengthening the country’s energy security,” Gupta said.

She added that the Delhi government is also implementing other measures, such as work-from-home two days a week, reducing the use of government vehicles, and promoting online meetings. “Greater use of Metro trains and DTC buses would not only help save fuel, but would also play an effective role in reducing traffic congestion and pollution,” she said.

Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh also travelled by Metro from Uttam Nagar East to RK Ashram Marg station, while minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa travelled by Metro from Moti Nagar to IP Estate.

Education minister Ashish Sood travelled from INA to Civil Lines by Metro and later used an e-rickshaw and shuttle bus to reach the Delhi Secretariat after attending an interaction programme with school heads in north Delhi.