Haryana communal violence toll mounts to six, security ramped up in Delhi

A Bajrang Dal functionary injured in Nuh on Monday succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, taking the toll from the Haryana communal violence to six and prompting the authorities to ramp up security in neighbouring Delhi as Hindu groups announced protests and rallies at 21 places in the Capital.

Shops and other structures set ablaze at Badshahpur in Gurugram on Tuesday night. (PTI)

Nuh’s assistant police commissioner (headquarters) Manoj Kumar said they confirmed the news of Bajrang Dal convenor Pradeep Sharma’s death from the Delhi Police. “He died during treatment at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.”

Bajrang Dal members held a demonstration near Delhi’s Nirman Vihar metro station on Wednesday as the organisation along with Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) planned more protests and rallies.

Special police commissioner (law and order zone-1) Dependra Pathak said that no permission has been given to VHP for holding protests happening across Delhi. “The protesters have been asked not to disturb traffic or the public order. They have been contained on roadsides. Senior police officers, including deputy commissioners of police of all districts, are on the streets to monitor the situation. Nobody will be allowed to disturb law and order and peace.”

Delhi Police’s public relations officer Suman Nalwa cited the violence in Haryana and said solid security arrangements have been put in place in all sensitive areas. “Wherever required, additional police forces have also been deployed,” she said. She added police will sternly deal with any attempts to harm security and communal amity.

The Hindu groups, which had called for a panchayat at Manesar, said the gathering has been cancelled due to the death of Sharma, who was a resident of Haryana’s Bhondsi. They have called for a meeting to discuss the next course of action.

The violence spread to Gurugram on Tuesday as mobs set fire to and vandalised dozens of establishments. Clashes first erupted on Monday when Hindu and Muslim groups clashed during Bajrang Dal and VHP’s Shobha Yatra in Nuh. Two home guards were killed and over 200 people were injured in the violence that followed.

A police officer said the trigger for the violence was videos suggesting that Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who has been on the run after his alleged involvement in the killing of two Muslim cattle traders in February, will be part of an annual religious procession in Nuh but he did not turn up.

District commissioner Prashant Panwar said at least 116 people have been arrested over the violence in Nuh and the situation was under control. Officials said that 16 First Information Reports have been registered.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said at least six people have died but the situation across the region was normal and security agencies were on alert.

Nine people were arrested and two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly being part of a mob that attacked a meat shop in neighbouring Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi late on Tuesday.

Bhiwadi police superintendent Vikas Sharma said around 25 youths carrying rods and chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ attacked the meat shop.

The shop was attacked as security forces fanned across neighbouring Nuh, Palwal, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts to prevent further outbreaks of violence.

A cleric was killed when a mosque was attacked in Gurugram’s Sector 57. Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh, Manesar, and Pataudi. Prohibitory orders were under effect in Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram districts.

