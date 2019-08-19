Haryana Congress chief slams Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s rally

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 01:04 IST

Terming the rally organized by two-time Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda an act of indiscipline, state Congress unit chief Ashok Tanwar said on Monday that he would raise the matter with the party high command.

Tanwar, who was in Sirsa to address booth-level party workers, said without naming Bhupinder Singh Hooda or his son Deepender Singh Hooda that some Congress leaders who recently organised a rally were trying to weaken the Congress in the state that goes to the polls later this year.

“The party is the same. Everyone got something from this party. And a person who served as a chief minister of Haryana from the same party is lashing out at the Congress now. This is really indiscipline,” Tanwar told HT. “Though the communication system is very high and the party high command knows everything that has happened, still as Congress chief of the state, I will report the matter and it will be brought to the knowledge of the senior party leaders.”

At the rally in his hometown, Rohtak, the senior Hooda attacked the Congress on Sunday for its opposition to the nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on Jammu and Kashmir and declared himself a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections “with or without the party/”

“This is not the first time that there is indiscipline in the party and senior leaders will also take cognizance {of it},” Tanwar said.

Replying to a question from reporters on Hooda announcing the formation of a 25-member committee, including 12 legislators, to deliberate on his next move, Tanwar said, “No one has the right to form a committee in the Congress. Only the party high command can take {such} decisions. As {the party’s Haryana unit} chief, I am also going to call a review meeting and those who are creating indiscipline will get reply their in October {elections} when the residents of Haryana will respond...”

Only a few days ago, Tanwar had dismissed speculation about Hooda contemplating a rebellion.

“I did my work and what I said, I will stay on it. Let Ashok Tanwar say what he said,” the former chief minister said on Monday.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 23:44 IST