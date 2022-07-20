Home / India News / Haryana DSP murder: Main accused, a truck driver, nabbed from Rajasthan's Bharatpur
Haryana DSP murder: Main accused, a truck driver, nabbed from Rajasthan's Bharatpur

  • Sabbir, alias Mittar, a truck driver was nabbed by the Haryana police from the neighbouring state following the questioning of Ikkar, another accused in the case.
Police personnel inspect the incident site where Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh, died after being allegedly run over by a dumper driver, in Nuh.(ANI)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 08:54 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The prime accused in murder case of DSP Surender Singh in Haryana was arrested on Wednesday from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.

Sabbir, alias Mittar, a truck driver was nabbed by the Haryana police from the neighbouring state following the questioning of Ikkar, another accused in the case.

Singh was killed on Tuesday in Nuh district during a surprise inspection he was conducting against illegal stone mining in Aravalli hills.

"We arrested the main accused, Sabbir, alias Mittar, from the Pahari police station area of Bharatpur in Rajasthan," said Nuh's Superintendent of police (SP) Varun Singla. The 30-year-old had "fled to his relatives’ place" in Rajasthan after committing the crime, Singla added.

Ikkar was arrested on Tuesday itself after a brief exchange of fire during which the accused was shot in the leg and was admitted to Nalhar Medical College, Nuh, for treatment. Police are now working to nab Sabbir's other accomplices.

A truck ran over the DSP when he signalled the driver to stop in Nuh. The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in Aravalli hills.

