Haryana election: Congress promises legal MSP, 6,000 pension in 7 guarantees

With the Haryana Assembly elections approaching, the Congress party on Wednesday announced seven key guarantees, including a legal assurance for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and a caste survey. Haryana election: Congress announces 7 guarantees.

Under its social security plan, the Congress guaranteed a monthly pension of ₹6,000 for the elderly, disabled, and widows. The party vowed to reinstate the old pension scheme, a move aimed at appealing to government employees.

Congress also promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to households and free medical treatment of up to ₹25 lakh.

For the agricultural sector, the party pledged to introduce a legal guarantee for MSP, a longstanding demand of farmers across the country. Congress also assured voters it would conduct a caste survey and raise the income limit for the creamy layer from ₹6 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

The guarantees were launched in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and senior party leaders.

'Saat Vaade, Pakke Irade'

Addressing the media, Kharge said, “We will implement these guarantees and that is why we have named it 'Saat Vaade, Pakke Irade'.”

“Other than these seven guarantees, named 'Saat Waade Pakke Iraade', our 53-page manifesto will be explained in detail later in Chandigarh, but these promises will surely be fulfilled by us,” he added.

Haryana’s 90-member assembly is set to go to polls on October 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 8. The elections come at a crucial time for the Congress, which has faced challenges in maintaining its political foothold in the state in recent years.