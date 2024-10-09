Haryana election results: Many political families lose bastions

Haryana election results: Many politicians from Haryana's prominent political families lost their bastions on Tuesday. These include the family members of former chief ministers Bhajan Lal, Bansi Lal and Devi Lal. Congress candidate Chander Mohan celebrates his win from the Panchkula assembly seat.(ANI)

The famous Bhajan Lal family lost Hisar's Adampur seat, which had been its stronghold for over five decades. From the Adampur seat, the BJP had fielded former chief minister Bhajan Lal's grandson and sitting MLA, Bhavya Bishnoi, but he lost to Congress candidate Chander Prakash by a narrow margin of 1,268 votes. Earlier, the seat was represented by his father Kuldeep Bishnoi and grandfather Bhajan Lal.

Bhavya's uncle, Chander Mohan, who contested from Congress, won the Panchkula constituency. He defeated BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta.

In the Tosham assembly seat, two grandchildren of Bansi Lal clashed with each other. BJP's Shruti Choudhry defeated her cousin Anirudh Chaudhry.

Shruti Choudhry is the daughter of BJP leader Kiran Choudhry and Bansi Lal's son Surender Singh, while Anirudh Chaudhry is the son of Ranbir Singh Mahendra. Mahendra, a former BCCI president, and Surender Singh were brothers.

The Tosham Assembly seat was represented by Kiran Choudhry but she quit as an MLA last month, after which the BJP nominated her for the Rajya Sabha by-poll from Haryana, which she won unopposed.

Devi Lal's grandson and sitting INLD MLA, Abhay Singh Chautala, lost the Ellenabad seat in the Sirsa district. Devi Lal's grandson Aditya won from Dabwali.

JJP's Digvijay Singh Chautala, the great-grandson of the former deputy prime minister, lost in the seat.

Aditya Devi Lal, who is the son of Jagdish, the youngest son of Devi Lal, quit the BJP and joined the INLD recently and was fielded from Dabwali.

Digvijay Singh Chautala is a JJP leader and former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala's brother.

From the Rania seat in Sirsa, Ranjit Singh Chautala, former minister and Devi Lal's son, who had quit the BJP recently after being denied a ticket and had entered the fray as an independent candidate, lost.

However, Devi Lal's great-grandson, Arjun Chautala, won from Rania. He is the son of Abhay Singh Chautala.

The Ucchan Kalan seat was bagged by BJP's Devender Attri who defeated nearest Congress rival Brijendra Singh by a narrow margin of 32 votes. Singh is the maternal grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram.

BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter Aarti Rao won the elections from Mahendragarh's Ateli.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala, who entered the contest as party nominee from Kaithal, won the seat defeating BJP's sitting MLA Leela Ram.

The BJP won 48 seats in the Haryana assembly. The Congress won 37 seats.

