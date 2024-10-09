‘Casteist people of Jat community…’: Mayawati's theory for BSP's Haryana election debacle

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday blamed the "casteist people of the Jat community" for her party's dismal performance in the Haryana assembly elections. Lashing out at the community, she claimed the Jat people in Uttar Pradesh have changed their mentality but those from Haryana haven't. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati

"The BSP and the INLD fought the Haryana assembly general election in alliance. But today's result shows that the casteist people of the Jat community did not vote for the BSP due to which the party candidates lost on some seats by a small margin of votes, although the BSP's entire vote was transferred," she said in a post on X.

She claimed people from the community have become BSP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh and the people of Haryana need to change their mentality.

"The people of the Jat community of UP have changed their casteist mentality to a great extent and they have become MLAs from the BSP and ministers in the government. The people of the Jat community of Haryana should also follow in their footsteps and change their casteist mentality. This is special advice," Mayawati posted in Hindi.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fought the Haryana assembly elections in alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), a regional party.

The alliance faced a severe drubbing as it won only 2 seats. Mayawati's party failed to open its account in Haryana.

The BJP stunned its rivals with its performance, winning the state polls for a third time in a row by bagging 48 seats out of 90 seats, while the Congress managed 37. Even the independents performed better than the BSP-INLD alliance as they won three seats.

The BSP pocketed 1.82 per cent vote share while its ally INLD got 4.14 per cent.

"People should not be disappointed nor lose hope. But they should be ready to make their own path. A new path will emerge," she added.

All the exit polls had predicted that the Congress would win the Haryana polls.

The party said on Tuesday that it would not accept the Haryana assembly elections.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference won 42 seats. The BJP emerged as the second-largest party with 29 seats.

After the Lok Sabha elections, Mayawati had lashed out at the Muslim community for not backing the party.

Modi attacks Congress

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night called the Congress parasitic.

"Congress is such a parasitic party that swallows its allies. Congress wants to build a country where people hate their heritage, doubt their national institutions, and want to tarnish the image of everything that the countrymen are proud of. Whether it is the country's Election Commission, the country's police, the country's judiciary, Congress wants to tarnish every institution," PM Modi said.

With inputs from PTI