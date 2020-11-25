e-paper
Home / India News / Haryana govt to seal borders with Punjab ahead of farmers’ stir

Haryana govt to seal borders with Punjab ahead of farmers’ stir

The national working group of the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said the move highlighted the “repression unleashed by the BJP government in Haryana”, and alleged that 31 farm leaders have been arrested, so far.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 06:38 IST
HT Correspondent and agencies
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers in some states, especially Punjab, are protesting the farm laws, fearing that these could erode their bargaining power and create a monopoly for big firms in the long run(PTI)
         

Ahead of the farmers’ protest march to the national Capital against the Centre’s farm laws, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday that the borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27.

Farmers in some states, especially Punjab, are protesting the farm laws, fearing that these could erode their bargaining power and create a monopoly for big firms in the long run.

“Borders with Punjab will be sealed for the two days,” said Khattar, adding that the decision was taken to maintain law and order in the state.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said: “Legitimate demands of farmers cannot be suppressed. Arresting leaders from their homes at night cannot be justified and the government should release the arrested leaders at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, the Centre has invited representatives of over 30 protesting farmers’ organisations from Punjab for talks on December 3.

