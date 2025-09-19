Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed senior police officers across the state to intensify public outreach efforts and ensure faster resolution of citizen grievances. Haryana issues directive to senior cops to strengthen community engagement

Emphasising that the foundation of effective law enforcement lies in public trust, Saini said that every police officer, from the commissioner to DSP, must remain closely connected to the concerns of citizens.

Increased interaction with villagers, youth and local communities will be instrumental in addressing issues such as drug abuse and criminal activity, he said.

Highlighting the importance of community presence, the chief minister said that maintaining open communication with residents and actively listening to their problems are core responsibilities of police personnel.

Saini, according to an official statement, called for the adoption of a citizen-friendly policing model where prompt grievance redressal forms the backbone of law enforcement in the state.

To ensure effective implementation, Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary , has issued detailed instructions to all senior police officers, including commissioners, IGs, DCPs, SPs, ACPs, and DSPs.

The directive mandates officers to conduct regular field visits, including mandatory overnight stays in villages, to strengthen their engagement with the local communities.

In addition, any complaints concerning other government departments must be promptly forwarded to the deputy commissioners or relevant authorities for swift resolution.

Officers are also required to submit comprehensive night halt reports through the Haryana Human Resources Management System application in accordance with the established standard operating procedures, according to the directive.

To formalise citizen-police interaction, all officers must designate fixed office hours for public meetings.

They are also required to remain available in their offices from 11 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 4 pm on working days to listen to people’s grievances and resolve them transparently.

The monitoring mechanism has also been strengthened, with officers directed to submit bi-weekly compliance reports to the home department.

"This initiative reflects Haryana's commitment to building a more responsive and community-oriented policing system that prioritises citizen welfare, strengthens accountability, and enhances public trust through direct engagement,” the statement said.

