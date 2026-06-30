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Haryana man arrested in Mussoorie for attacking resident with plastic milk crate

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, purportedly showed the accused, Neeraj Raghav, striking a man with the crate

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 04:38 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 36-year-old man from Haryana was arrested in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie after he allegedly attacked a resident with a plastic milk crate during a clash that broke out following a minor road incident, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening. (Getty Images)

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, purportedly showed the accused, Neeraj Raghav, striking a man with the crate.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening on Mussoorie’s Mall Road. Mussoorie Police said they were informed about two groups involved in a scuffle in a public place.

Senior police superintendent Pramendra Dobhal said a police team rushed to the spot and found people involved in a clash that created panic and disrupted public order. “We detained one of the troublemakers, identified as Neeraj Raghav, 36, a resident of Sector 86, Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana,” Dobhal said.

Dobhal said the altercation began when the vehicle carrying four tourists from Haryana allegedly brushed against a pedestrian on the way to Mall Road, triggering an argument that soon escalated into a physical fight.

 
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