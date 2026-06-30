US woman moved as Delhi stranger offers chai, helps book Uber after her phone dies: ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’

A US woman has shared a heartwarming experience from Delhi, where a stranger helped her after she found herself stranded with a dead phone. The woman, named Sierra Liliann, posted a video on Instagram showing how a man, whom she fondly referred to as “Uncle ji”, came to her aid and treated her with warmth and care. A US woman shared how a Delhi stranger gave her chai, helped book an Uber and made her feel safe. (Instagram/sierraliliann)

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In the text overlaid on the clip, she wrote, "POV: You get stranded in Delhi with a dead phone, and a stranger treats you like family, gives me a chai, helps arrange my Uber, shows me his cows, shows me his Hanuman Temple, shows me his plant nursery, gives me a bottle of homemade buttermilk, waves goodbye with a smile."

Kindness from a stranger Sharing the video, Sierra said the incident made her understand the true meaning of “Atithi Devo Bhava”, a well known Indian belief that regards guests as divine.

"Uncle Ji showed me what “Atithi Devo Bhava” really means. I was so scared in this moment because I didn’t know what to do next. Without my phone, I couldn’t get an Uber, check maps, or even call a friend to let them know what was going on. But then Uncle Ji stepped in," she wrote in the caption.

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She further said that the man could have simply allowed her to charge her phone and left her to handle the situation on her own. Instead, he stayed with her and ensured she felt safe and comfortable.

"He gave me chai, gave me buttermilk, showed me around, and introduced me to his cows, his plants, and his temple. He made sure there was a smile on my face and that I wasn’t worried or uncomfortable for a single second. They have a saying in Hindi, “Atithi Devo Bhava.” It means, “The guest is God.” His kindness, generosity, and selflessness are a reflection of this saying and of the hearts of so many people in India," she added.

Watch the clip here: