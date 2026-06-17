'Getting molested by people younger than me': Indian man asks Australian tourist for a kiss, viral video sparks outrage

An Australian tourist’s video from India has sparked outrage online after he recorded an uncomfortable street interaction in which a young man repeatedly asked him for a kiss and held his hand despite being refused. The clip was shared on Instagram by a user identified as Marco Roams. (Instagram/@marcoroams)

The clip was shared on Instagram by a user identified as Marco Roams. In the video, the Australian man is seen walking down a street in Kolkata when a young man sitting in a rickshaw approaches him and repeatedly says, “Kiss me here, kiss me.”

The tourist appears visibly uncomfortable and tries to defuse the situation calmly. “Kiss you? No sorry, I’m straight,” he says. However, the man continues to insist and is also seen holding the tourist’s hand as he attempts to walk away.

After moving away from the interaction, the tourist can be heard saying, “Wow! Getting bloody molested by people younger than me.”

A text overlay on the video read, “Why do Indian guys always want you to kiss them?”