'Getting molested by people younger than me': Indian man asks Australian tourist for a kiss, viral video sparks outrage
Social media users criticised the Indian man's behaviour and expressed concern for the tourist.
An Australian tourist’s video from India has sparked outrage online after he recorded an uncomfortable street interaction in which a young man repeatedly asked him for a kiss and held his hand despite being refused.
The clip was shared on Instagram by a user identified as Marco Roams. In the video, the Australian man is seen walking down a street in Kolkata when a young man sitting in a rickshaw approaches him and repeatedly says, “Kiss me here, kiss me.”
The tourist appears visibly uncomfortable and tries to defuse the situation calmly. “Kiss you? No sorry, I’m straight,” he says. However, the man continues to insist and is also seen holding the tourist’s hand as he attempts to walk away.
After moving away from the interaction, the tourist can be heard saying, “Wow! Getting bloody molested by people younger than me.”
A text overlay on the video read, “Why do Indian guys always want you to kiss them?”
Social media reactions
The clip has since gone viral, drawing thousands of comments and reactions. Many social media users criticised the behaviour and expressed concern for the tourist.
“I think you landed in the wrong India,” wrote one user.
Another tagged the authorities and commented, “@kolkatapolice Kindly teach these boys a good lesson.”
Some users, however, pushed back against the generalisation. “If you’re so broke that you can’t visit actual tourist places, don’t blame India after wandering into random slums for content,” one person wrote.
“Instead of going to good places in india u guys intentionally go to these kinds of sketchy areas just for content views then upload reels weird captions,” commented another.
Several users also apologised to the tourist and said the behaviour shown in the video was unacceptable and did not represent most Indians.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More