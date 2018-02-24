Haryana man hacks wife, two sons to death before hanging self

A 40-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife and two sons to death before committing suicide on Saturday in Sector 15 of Sonepat district, police said.

The accused, Satish Dahiya, a brick supplier, lived in a rented accommodation with his wife Jyoti, 37, a school teacher and sons Lakshay, 14, and Aryan, 11. He allegedly murdered them by slitting their throats with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

According to information, Dahiya’s landlord said he went to check on the family when Lakshay and Aryan did not come down for school on Saturday morning. He reportedly knocked on the door, which was locked from inside, but got no response. The landlord said he called Dahiya on his mobile phone but it also went unanswered.

He then informed other neighbours who suggested calling the police. The police reached the spot and broke open the door to find Dahiya hanging from the ceiling fan and his wife and sons lying in a pool of blood. They also found a sickle, apparently used by Dahiya to murder his family.

The police said they also found a suicide note, but it does not indicate any reason for the extreme steps. The bodies were sent for postmortem and other family members informed about the incident. Further investigations are on.

(with PTI inputs)