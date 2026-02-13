Haryana minister Anil Vij's verbal spat with Kaithal SP during public event: ‘Mera order sare Haryana mein chalta hai’
Anil Vij was chairing the meeting when he directed that an ASI be suspended in connection with a land-related matter that is currently under investigation.
A heated exchange unfolded on Friday at a district grievance redressal committee meeting in Kaithal, where Haryana minister Anil Vij and Superintendent of Police (SP) Upasna disagreed over the suspension of a police officer linked to a land-related complaint.
Vij, who handles the energy, transport and labour portfolios, was chairing the meeting when he directed that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) be suspended in connection with a land-related matter that is currently under investigation.
The directive followed allegations made by a Kaithal resident against the officer.
Responding to the minister, SP Upasna, an IPS officer, said she did not have the jurisdiction to suspend the ASI as the officer belonged to a neighbouring district.
She clarified that any suspension order would have to be issued either by the Kurukshetra SP or the Haryana Director General of Police (DGP).
‘Mera order sare Haryana mein chalta hai’: Vij to cop
Despite the clarification, Vij reiterated his instruction.
“I am giving orders to suspend him,” the minister was heard saying. Upasna maintained her position.
As the exchange grew tense, Vij asked the SP to write to the DGP conveying his direction.
“You only have to execute my order,” he said. In a video from the meeting, Vij was also heard remarking, “Mera order sare Haryana mein chalta hai” (my order is applicable across Haryana), drawing applause from some attendees.
The minister further argued that the ASI should remain suspended until action is taken, saying the officer could potentially influence the investigation.
Upasna responded that the suspension could only be carried out by the competent authority.
“In every work, you do like this. I am ordering you that he should be suspended. You write to the DGP… I am telling you, you only have to execute my order,” Vij said.
Sensing the situation escalating, Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Aparajita intervened, noting that the SP had agreed to write to the DGP.
Vij, however, insisted that the communication be sent and asserted that he would ensure compliance with the order.
Similar instances in the past
This is not the first instance of friction between Vij and senior police officials. About three months ago, a similar grievance redressal meeting in Kaithal saw a tense exchange after the minister alleged that a police officer ignored his direction to register a Zero FIR in a fraud case.
Videos from that earlier meeting had shown Vij expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of the police, with SP Upasna attempting to present the department’s version.
More than a decade ago, Vij had also been involved in a public disagreement with a woman IPS officer during another grievance meeting, underscoring a pattern of confrontations between the minister and police officers in official forums.