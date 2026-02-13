Haryana minister Anil Vij's verbal spat with Kaithal SP during public event: ‘Mera order sare Haryana mein chalta hai’

A heated exchange unfolded on Friday at a district grievance redressal committee meeting in Kaithal, where Haryana minister Anil Vij and Superintendent of Police (SP) Upasna disagreed over the suspension of a police officer linked to a land-related complaint. Vij, who handles the energy, transport and labour portfolios, was chairing the meeting when he directed that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) be suspended in connection with a land-related matter that is currently under investigation. (Screengrab/ANI)

The directive followed allegations made by a Kaithal resident against the officer.

The directive followed allegations made by a Kaithal resident against the officer.

Responding to the minister, SP Upasna, an IPS officer, said she did not have the jurisdiction to suspend the ASI as the officer belonged to a neighbouring district.

She clarified that any suspension order would have to be issued either by the Kurukshetra SP or the Haryana Director General of Police (DGP).

‘Mera order sare Haryana mein chalta hai’: Vij to cop Despite the clarification, Vij reiterated his instruction.

“I am giving orders to suspend him,” the minister was heard saying. Upasna maintained her position.

As the exchange grew tense, Vij asked the SP to write to the DGP conveying his direction.

“You only have to execute my order,” he said. In a video from the meeting, Vij was also heard remarking, “Mera order sare Haryana mein chalta hai” (my order is applicable across Haryana), drawing applause from some attendees.