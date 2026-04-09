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Haryana: NIT Kurukshetra student found hanging from ceiling fan in hostel room

According to police, the deceased was a third-year B Tech student in the civil engineering department.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 08:44 pm IST
PTI |
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A student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, with police suspecting he died by suicide, officials said on Thursday.

The exact cause behind the extreme step remains unclear, police said.(Representational)

The exact cause behind the extreme step remains unclear, they added.

According to police, the deceased Priyanshu Sharma was a third-year B Tech student in the civil engineering department, and a resident of Sherpura village in Haryana's Sirsa district.

Also Read | Centre withdraws NIT Kurukshetra director’s powers; forms committee to review working of institute

Assistant Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer, said Priyanshu had contacted a friend between 6:30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday, asking him to visit his room later in the night, and said the door would be open.

The officer said no suicide note has been recovered from the room so far, and investigation is on to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

 
haryana kurukshetra nit
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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