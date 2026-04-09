Haryana: NIT Kurukshetra student found hanging from ceiling fan in hostel room

A student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, with police suspecting he died by suicide, officials said on Thursday.

The exact cause behind the extreme step remains unclear, police said.(Representational)

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The exact cause behind the extreme step remains unclear, they added.

According to police, the deceased Priyanshu Sharma was a third-year B Tech student in the civil engineering department, and a resident of Sherpura village in Haryana's Sirsa district.

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Assistant Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer, said Priyanshu had contacted a friend between 6:30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday, asking him to visit his room later in the night, and said the door would be open.

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{{^usCountry}} However, when the friend arrived around 11:15 pm, he found the door locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, when the friend arrived around 11:15 pm, he found the door locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Growing suspicious, the friend alerted students in a nearby room. Upon peering through an open rear window, they discovered Priyanshu hanging from the ceiling fan. The police and institute authorities were immediately informed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Growing suspicious, the friend alerted students in a nearby room. Upon peering through an open rear window, they discovered Priyanshu hanging from the ceiling fan. The police and institute authorities were immediately informed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vinod Kumar said the room was subsequently opened, and the deceased student was brought down. His post-mortem was conducted on Thursday. The body was later handed over to his parents, who reached the campus early morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinod Kumar said the room was subsequently opened, and the deceased student was brought down. His post-mortem was conducted on Thursday. The body was later handed over to his parents, who reached the campus early morning. {{/usCountry}}

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The officer said no suicide note has been recovered from the room so far, and investigation is on to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

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