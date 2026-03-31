Centre withdraws NIT Kurukshetra director’s powers; forms committee to review working of institute

The Union ministry of education has withdrawn the administrative and financial powers of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra director professor BV Ramana Reddy from immediate effect, an official order issued by the ministry’s department of higher education said on Sunday. As per the order, the government has also decided to form a three-member committee to review the work, progress and affairs of the institute as well as the leadership role of the director. (HT File)

As per the order, the government has also decided to form a three-member committee to review the work, progress and affairs of the institute as well as the leadership role of the director. According to the order, a copy of which is available with HT, the committee will submit its report in one month. However, the reason for the move wasn’t mentioned.

NIT is an ‘institution of national importance’ that celebrated its 20th convocation ceremony in the presence of Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan as chief guest in November last year. As per the NITSER Act, President of India is the visitor of NIT, Kurukshetra, and the board of governors is responsible for the general superintendence, direction and control of the affairs of the institute, while the director is the principle academic and executive officer of the institute responsible for the proper administration.

The Act provides that the visitor may appoint one or more persons to review the work and progress of any institute and to hold inquiries into the affairs thereof and to report thereon in such manner as the visitor may direct.

In exercise of the powers conferred in the Act, the President constituted a committee to review the work, progress and to hold inquiries into the affairs of the NIT. The panel comprises of professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of National Education Technology Forum (NETF); M Madan Gopal, IAS (retd), chairperson of board of governors, VNIT, Nagpur; and professor KK Shukla, director of MANIT, Bhopal.

The panel will examine the overall functioning of the institute, including governance, academic and administrative functioning and review issues relating to recruitment and promotion processes, handling of staff grievances, and complaints forwarded by the Central Vigilance Commission and other agencies.

The committee will also assess institutional performance, including decline in NIRF rankings, prolonged vacancies in key statutory and administrative positions (notably registrar), and the exercise of administrative and financial powers, while examining the leadership and functioning of the director.

As per the order, the registrar, as the custodian of records, has been asked to safeguard and provide all requisite records to the committee and ensure full cooperation from all concerned faculty, staff and other stakeholders so as to facilitate the committee.