VHP to hold protests across Delhi-NCR against Nuh violence; traffic advisory issued

Right-wing organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to hold protests across the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday against the violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district. The police and intelligence officials are keeping a close eye on the protests as agencies believe that it could create a riple effect of the violence in Nuh.

Flames and smoke rise from shops and other temporary structures set ablaze by miscreants in a fresh case of communal violence after Monday's attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (PTI)

A communal clash broke out on Monday evening in the Nuh district after a VHP procession was attacked after a video was posted on social media. Rumours spread that cow vigilante Monu Manesar would be participating in the march. The violence has killed five people so far. Four people, including two home guards, died in Nuh, where mob attacked the VHP-led Hindu procession. A naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

The VHP will be protesting at 23 sites in Delhi and the officials said that the number might increase.

As reported by News18, the Delhi police is expecting that the protests would not comprise of large number of people and are rather symbolic. Some of the protest sites include — Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Moti Nagar, Najafgarh, Tilak Nagar, Narela, Nangloi and Ambedkar Nagar. Some of the areas are also close to the Haryana border.

Authorities have asked the Delhi police to mobilise additional troops, secure religious places and be ready with anti-riot gear.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said on Wednesday, "Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary. Any attempt to harm Delhi's security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly."

Police forces were seen stationed in significant number near the Nirman Vihar metro station, which is one of the places where VHP demonstrations will be taking place.

The Delhi Traffic Police in an advisory said that due to protests at the red light of Nirman Vihar metro station, Vikas Marg was expected to be completely blocked. The advisory further said, “Commuters coming from Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut E-way & going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar to take Nala Road for ITO.”

VHP protests in Noida

The VHP will also hold a “major demonstration” in Noida on Wednesday against the Nuh violence.

VHP's Noida Mahanagar mantri Dinesh told news agency PTI on Tuesday, “In the violence, hundreds of vehicles have been damaged and set on fire. Two police home guards have died, while pilgrims, Bajrang Dal workers have been injured.”

VHP's publicity chief Rahul Dubey said that the protests would begin from the Noida stadium in Sector 21A and will move towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16, where an effigy would be burnt.

The protests come at a time when Section 144 — stating no unpermitted religious activity, such as namaz, puja or processions, would be carried out at public places and roads — has been imposed across Noida and Greater Noida.

