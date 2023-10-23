Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana police DSP Joginder Deswal dies during exercise in gym

ByHT News Desk
Oct 23, 2023 09:13 AM IST

He was posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Panipat's district jail.

Joginder Deswal, a deputy superintendent of the Haryana police, died while working at a gym. He was posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Panipat's district jail.

Representational photo

According to reports, he was at his home in Karnal on Sunday night. In the morning, at around 5 am, he collapsed in the gym while working out. He was taken to a hospital but couldn't be saved.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

Topics
haryana police gym deputy superintendent haryana heart attack
