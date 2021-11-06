Haryana private sector quota law to take effect from Jan 15

CHANDIGARH One year after the state assembly passed it, the BJP-JJP government in Haryana on Saturday ordered that the law providing for 75% reservation for locals in private sector jobs come into force from January 15 next year.

The Haryana assembly passed the legislation titled the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill on November 5 last year, and the governor gave his assent to the bill on March 2 this year.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 3 of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 (3 of 2021), the Governor of Haryana hereby specifies the 15th day of January 2022 for the purpose of said sub-sections,” said the state labour department in a notification.

The delay in implementation of the law was on account of framing of the rules, an official said on condition of anonymity. The law provides for 75% reservation in private sector jobs to those having a resident certificate (domicile).

The law will be applicable for a period of 10 years. The state government also relaxed the residency (domicile) requirement from 15 to five years for a person to get a bona fide resident certificate in the state to provide some flexibility to the private companies in hiring.

The state government on Saturday also reduced the upper limit of gross monthly salary for jobs which will come under the ambit of the private sector job quota law. As per the official notification, jobs with a gross monthly salary of not more than ₹30,000 will be up for hiring from among local candidates. The bill passed by the assembly last year capped the gross monthly wages for jobs available for hiring at ₹50,000.

However, following feedback from industrial houses and entrepreneurs, the state government decided to reduce the salary cap, people aware of the matter said.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the need of the hour is to create a harmonious environment for industry as well as the youth along with creating the right balance between the progress of industries and the economy.

With the Haryana government notifying the law, India Inc on Saturday called for a re-look at the legislation, saying it could lead to multinational firms moving out of the state.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said: “At a time when it is important to attract investments at the state level, governments should not impose restrictions on the industry. Reservation affects productivity and industry competitiveness.” “We hope the government re-looks the legislation or at least ensures the rules are fair. As one country, there should be no imposition or restriction,” it added.

The private sector job quota move was piloted by deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana.