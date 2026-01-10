Chandigarh, Haryana registered about 3,730 FIRs and arrested 6,801 accused under the NDPS Act last year, marking the state's strongest enforcement action against drug trafficking. Haryana registers 3,700 NDPS cases in 2025, arrests over 6,800 accused

Also, from 2020 to 2025, the state registered 20,519 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested 35,207 accused, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra said here on Saturday.

This sustained crackdown has sent a strong message to drug traffickers across the region, with enforcement numbers showing a steady upward trajectory year after year, she claimed.

Last year, the arrests spanned multiple states, with the largest numbers of 169 coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Punjab, 147, Rajasthan, 64, and Delhi, 45.

The Haryana authorities also arrested accused for drug-related offences who belonged to states including Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, an official statement said.

Among foreign nationals arrested, authorities apprehended 26 Nigerians, 6 Nepalis, and 1 Senegal , it said.

The state has achieved particular success in combating commercial drug operations, which represent large-scale trafficking networks.

In last year alone, the authorities registered 457 commercial NDPS cases and arrested 1,227 accused, the highest annual figures in the past six-year period, Sumita Misra said, adding that authorities confiscated 55.84 kilograms of heroin, one of the highest annual seizures for this narcotic.

Overall, commercial cases resulted in 2,224 FIRs and 5,824 arrests during the past six-year period, she added.

Other significant recoveries included 1,819 kilograms of opium, 3,392 kilograms of opium plants, and 814 grams of cocaine over the six-year period.

Under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1988, Haryana has detained 147 hardcore drug offenders from 2022 to 2025.

This preventive action has proven crucial in breaking the cycle of repeat offences by known drug traffickers.

Authorities also seized over 58.44 lakh pharmaceutical units, including capsules, injections, tablets, and bottles that were being diverted for abuse, she said, adding that more than 6.59 lakh pharmaceutical drug units were recovered last year.

"We are ensuring that crime doesn't pay," emphasised Misra, highlighting the state's focus on economic disruption of drug networks.

From 2007 to 2025, Haryana has seized, frozen, and forfeited properties worth ₹67.01 crore belonging to 370 drug traffickers under the NDPS Act, she said.

The asset seizure strategy, which directly hits the financial motivation behind crime, has proven to be a powerful deterrent, the statement said.

In 2025 alone, properties worth ₹13.59 crore belonging to 143 accused persons were attached, while in 2023 and 2024, properties worth ₹13.27 crore and ₹7.55 crore were seized from 61 and 54 individuals, respectively, she said.

According to the statement, to ensure speedy trials, Haryana has established eight operational NDPS Fast Track and Special Courts across the state.

These courts in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Ambala, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Panipat exclusively handle NDPS cases to expedite the judicial process.

The first two courts were established in Sirsa and Fatehabad in April 2022, followed by six more courts in February 2023, with proposals already submitted for additional courts at Yamunanagar, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Rohtak, the statement said.

"Prevention through awareness is our strongest weapon," Misra said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.