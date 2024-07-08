40 injured as bus carrying school children overturns in Haryana's Panchkula

At least 40 people, including several school children, were injured after a bus in which they were travelling overturned in Haryana's Panchkula district on Monday morning. The incident took place near Naulata village of Pinjore town. Haryana roadways bus overturns in Panchkula, over 40 school children injured(Representational image)

The exact number of children injured in the accident has not been identified yet.

The injured persons have been admitted to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula for treatment. In a video doing rounds on social media, several injured school children can be seen being treated at a hospital.

According to the police, the accident was caused due to overspeeding by the bus driver. Along with this, since the bus was filled beyond its capacity with passengers, overloading and poor road conditions have also been attributed as additional reasons for the accident, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Pradeep Choudhary of Kalka assembly constituency in Panchkula said an investigation has been initiated.

Further details are awaited.

Last week, four people were killed, and two more were critically injured when the car in which they were travelling rear-ended a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway near Farrukhnagar. The incident took place around 2 pm on July 2 when a family of six was returning from Haridwar to Hasampur village in Rajasthan's Sikar district via Gurugram after immersing the ashes of their father in the Ganga.

According to the police, the truck and the car were moving at a speed of about 90-100kmph. Either one of the drivers suddenly changed lanes, or the truck slowed down, resulting in the accident, the police said.

While the truck driver fled from the spot, both the vehicles were seized from the expressway.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)