 Hisar crash: Close shave for 40 students as school bus hits multiple vehicles, biker critical - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
Hisar crash: Close shave for 40 students as school bus hits multiple vehicles, biker critical

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 05, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Brakes of the bus had allegedly failed, probe ordered; the students travelling in the bus were safe, the Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar confirmed

A school bus carrying 40 students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Hisar, collided with several vehicles, including a motorcycle, leaving the rider critically injured, near Mayyar village in Hisar on Thursday.

The accident site in Hisar’s Mayyar village. (HT Photo)
The accident site in Hisar’s Mayyar village. (HT Photo)

The students travelling in the bus were safe, the Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar confirmed.

“The motorcyclist is critically injured and under treatment at a hospital in Hisar. The bus was speeding and the driver said that the brakes had failed which led to a collision with multiple vehicles,” the spokesperson added.

After the accident, an angry mob beat up the driver, alleging that he was drunk. However, school principal Manju Bala said that the driver wasn’t drunk and that he had himself rang her up to inform her of the accident.

She added that she, along with other staff members, had rushed to the spot soon after being informed and taken the injured motorcyclist to the hospital.

“The school will bear the expenses of the biker’s treatment,” she added.

Haryana education minister Seema Trikha has formed a committee under the supervision of Hisar district education officer (DEO) Pradeep Singh Narwal to probe the matter. Narwal said that the accident occurred due to brake failure, caused by rain.

“The driver was not drunk. He had informed the students about the brake failure after the bus collided with two to three vehicles,” the DEO added.

Hisar Sadar SHO Suresh Kumar also confirmed that the bus driver was not drunk.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Hisar crash: Close shave for 40 students as school bus hits multiple vehicles, biker critical
