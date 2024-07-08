Tipper overturns, two cars damaged in collision of 4 vehicles in Kharar

A tipper filled with gravel overturned on Landran road near Adarsh Nagar, Kharar, on Sunday after the driver had to apply emergency brakes to avoid collision with a Hyundai i-20 car but got hit by another truck from the rear side. A tipper filled with gravel overturned on Landran road near Adarsh Nagar, Kharar, on Sunday after the driver had to apply emergency brakes to avoid collision with a Hyundai i-20 car but got hit by another truck from the rear side. (HT Photo)

Total four vehicles, including two cars and two trucks, collided with each other, damaging the vehicles and causing traffic jam. All drivers escaped injuries. Traffic police got the road cleared and the vehicles were able to move within a few minutes.

A traffic cop said the driver of the Hyundai i20 car was coming from the wrong side and was taking a U-turn.

“In order to avoid collision, the tipper driver applied brakes and got hit by another truck. A Renault Duster car also crashed into the truck,” assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dilbagh Singh, a traffic cop, said. No case was registered till the filing of the report.