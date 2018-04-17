Haryana village panchayat bars girls from using mobiles, wearing jeans

A village panchayat in Haryana’s Sonepat district has barred girls from using mobile phones and wearing jeans “as it makes them elope with boys”.

Prem Singh, the sarpanch of Ishapur Kheri village—in the heart of khapland—had ordered this diktat around a couple of months ago during a panchayat, but has got active now to ensure that the ban is implemented.

The sarpanch said three college-going girls from the village had eloped with boys two years ago against their family’s wishes, bringing shame to the entire village. It was found that those three girls used to keep mobile phones and wear modern clothes, he said.

“When they (girls) use mobile phones, they get in touch with boys and make plans to run away with them. By wearing modern clothes like jeans, they attract unnecessary attention,” Singh said, while talking to HT.

The sarpanch said he has two daughters, both of whom are married. He also has a granddaughter in Class 9, who is only allowed to use a simple phone for calling facility under her parents’ guidance.

The decision of the sarpanch has been appreciated by many villagers.

“After what happened in the village, it is a good step. We have a daughter in Class 10, but we have not given her mobile phone,” said Surender Singh, a panch in the village who works in government service.

Ishapur Kheri village has a population of over 5,000.

However, Divyam Malik, 23, whose elder sister from the village has gone to study in the US, has slammed the panchayat order. “We were not even aware of this diktat until recently when the sarpanch came here to interact with our family. Of course, we are not going to follow it. Today, everything happens on the internet. How can we expect girls not to use it?” he asked.

Another panchayat member in the village, Anil Singh, said he had quit the panchayat after the sarpanch ordered this diktat. “I told him he is regressive. But he continues with his agenda,” he said.

Announcing such diktats has been common in this part of Haryana that has influence of khap panchayats, who have in the past blamed jeans and chowmein for incidents of rape.