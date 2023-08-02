Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Haryana unrest could've been foiled; Mewat people fought for Independence: Dy CM

Haryana unrest could've been foiled; Mewat people fought for Independence: Dy CM

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Aug 02, 2023 09:31 AM IST

Haryana's Mewat is being called 'Mini Pakistan' on social media after the violence. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala spoke against the name-calling.

Amid intense political blame-game over Haryana violence that spilled from Mewat and stopped short of reaching Delhi, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the people of Mewat fought for the Independence of India and resisted the Mughals' attack. The statement as some BJP workers called Mewat -- the epicentre of the violence -- as Mini Pakistan.

Haryana violence: VHP yatra organisers didn't give full information, says deputy CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
dushyant chautala
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP