Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 28, 2024
Dec 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on December 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on December 28, 2024, is 18.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.58 °C and 21.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.59 °C and 20.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 29, 2024
|18.86
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|18.02
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|18.79
|Scattered clouds
|January 1, 2025
|19.17
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|20.07
|Few clouds
|January 3, 2025
|21.49
|Few clouds
|January 4, 2025
|22.25
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
