Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on January 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on January 16, 2025, is 17.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.05 °C and 20.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.82 °C and 21.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 177.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 17, 2025
|17.06
|Light rain
|January 18, 2025
|18.42
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|18.70
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|20.47
|Broken clouds
|January 21, 2025
|21.00
|Few clouds
|January 22, 2025
|22.11
|Broken clouds
|January 23, 2025
|22.08
|Sky is clear
