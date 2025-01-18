Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 18, 2025

The temperature in Haryana today, on January 18, 2025, is 16.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.73 °C and 20.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:52 PM. Haryana weather update on January 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 19, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.42 °C and 23.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 157.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 19, 2025 16.24 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 19.80 Broken clouds January 21, 2025 21.20 Scattered clouds January 22, 2025 21.34 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 21.19 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 20.45 Few clouds January 25, 2025 21.58 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.95 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.84 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.29 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.12 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.99 °C Broken clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.