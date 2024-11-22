Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.55 °C, check weather forecast for November 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 23, 2024 26.57 °C Sky is clear November 24, 2024 27.91 °C Sky is clear November 25, 2024 26.76 °C Sky is clear November 26, 2024 26.04 °C Sky is clear November 27, 2024 25.76 °C Sky is clear November 28, 2024 25.09 °C Sky is clear November 29, 2024 24.91 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.2 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.99 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.89 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.93 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.71 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.6 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haryana today, on November 22, 2024, is 23.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.55 °C and 27.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 23, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.94 °C and 28.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.