Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma booked over ‘Chambal ke Dakku,’ song about violence, at PU event that saw murder

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma finds himself at the centre of a police investigation months after the Panjab University campus saw a murder the night he performed there. Masoom Sharma has been linked to several of the songs banned by the Haryana government. (X )

Sharma, who was one of the artistes on stage at the March 28 event, has been booked for allegedly violating performance guidelines and singing a song that, authorities say, may have fueled a violent altercation which led to a student's death.

The performance, which was held on March 28 at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Sector 25, received the administration's permission with a clear mandate: no content promoting violence, drug use, liquor, or gangster culture.

Sharma allegedly performed 'Chambal ke Dakku' (Dacoits of Chambal), a track now under the scanner for its aggressive themes and glorification of outlaws.

On the same night, a student named Aditya Thakur was killed on the university campus, reportedly after he raised concerns about the influence of such content on the audience.

It was reported that Thakur, a second-year PU student, was allegedly beaten to death during the event by individuals from outside the campus. Three other students were injured in the brawl.

While the connection between the performance and the fatal incident is under investigation, the crime has reignited debate over the growing influence of provocative music on youth behaviour, especially in light of the Haryana government's earlier ban on over 30 songs deemed to promote anti-social conduct.

Masoom Sharma, a dominant name in the regional music scene, has been linked to several of these tracks.

His response, if any, was not reported so far.

As far as the investigation goes, four people were arrested by the police in connection with the attack.

