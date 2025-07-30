Haryana: CMOs of 5 districts with worst sex ratio to lose powers

Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sudhir Rajpal on Tuesday said that the powers of the chief medical officers (CMOs) of five districts — Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal and Sirsa — under the PNDT Act would be withdrawn. During a meeting, it emerged that these districts performed below expectations and registered a downward trend in sex ratio as compared to last year. The top performing districts, who have achieved significant improvement in sex ratio, will be rewarded by the Haryana government.

The ACS (health) said that the powers of the CMOs in question would be given to their counterparts in neighbouring districts. Rajpal also ordered chargesheeting the nodal officers (PNDT Act) in these five districts. New officers will be appointed in their places, he said.

During the meeting, Rajpal directed de-listing of private hospitals, medical centres and clinics from empanelment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and any other government facility in case they are allegedly involved in “illegal abortions”. Emphasising the need of stringent enforcement against illegal abortions, including revoking the licences of doctors found involved in this racket, Rajpal directed to seal all medical centres and clinics which are found involved in such malpractices.

“The centres carrying out illegal abortions in the garb of dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure should also be identified and action be taken against them,” Rajpal said during the weekly meeting of the State Task Force (STF), set up for improving the sex ratio in Haryana.

The meeting focused on intensifying efforts to curb illegal abortions and further improve the state’s sex ratio under the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign.

An official spokesperson said that special state squads, comprising HCS and other senior officers, would be formed to monitor corrective action to curb illegal abortions in the aforementioned five districts. The top performing districts, who have achieved significant improvement in sex ratio, will be rewarded. Anyone providing accurate information of doctors/quacks involved in illegal abortion practices, including sex determination tests, to the CMO concerned would be rewarded with a cash incentive of ₹1 lakh.