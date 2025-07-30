Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Haryana: Sirsa woman axed to death over land dispute

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 08:00 am IST

Local residents, after hearing the screams of Rammurti, rushed to the spot but by the time they reached there, she had died, say police; the accused has been arrested.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly axed to death by her brother-in-law over land dispute in Sirsa’s Dabwali area late on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Rammurti, a local resident.

The weapon (axe) used in the crime has been seized.
Police said accused Sanjay came carrying an axe to the victim’s home when she was alone. As soon as she opened the door latch, he launched an attack, hitting her head and then neck with the axe.

Local residents heard her screams, but by the time they reached there, she had died, the police said.

According to the police, the man has been arrested who has confessed to his crime. An FIR has been registered against him and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered, cops added.

