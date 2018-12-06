‘Has power to nominate MLAs’: Supreme Court upholds Puducherry LG Kiren Bedi’s decision

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the decision of Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi to nominate three MLAs to the Assembly.

“LG has the power to nominate”, the court said. The Congress had challenged the decision of LG to nominate MLAs saying she should have consulted the ruling party before nominating them.

The case dates back to 2017, when Kiran Bedi ran into a collision course with the elected government of Congress’s V Narayansamy by nominating three BJP-affiliated persons as MLAs.

While the ruling Congress moved the Madras high court accusing the L-G of bypassing the elected government, besides claiming illegality, Bedi said the nominations were valid as per the Union Territories Act. The nominated MLAs are V Swaminathan, K G Shankar and S Selvaganapthy.

The Madras High Court had upheld the LG’s decision after which the Supreme Court was moved. In its earlier hearing the Supreme Court refused to stay the Madras high court order, and said the MLAs should be allowed to attend the house.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 11:32 IST