Has the Indian economy bottomed out?

Early high-frequency indicators for December 2019 suggest the presence of some green shoots in the Indian economy. Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections were above Rs 1 lakh crore for the second consecutive month in December. Auto companies such as Maruti Suzuki have reported a rise in domestic car sales. The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s (CMIE) capex database shows that new investment announcements have posted a positive growth in the December quarter, the first since June 2018. Are these signs that the Indian economy has bottomed out? Will the December quarter GDP growth show a break from six quarters of deceleration? The short answer to that question is: it’s too soon to tell. The long answer to that question is: it’s too soon to tell but watch for the Purchase Managers’ Index that will be out Friday.

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its December meeting expected GDP growth to start recovering in the second half of the current fiscal year. The MPC projected GDP growth in the second half to be in the range of 4.9%-5.5% against 4.8% between April and September last year.

Still, it’s too soon to call a recovery.

For one, many high frequency indicators for December are still not out. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing and services will be released on Friday. A PMI value greater than 50 signifies expansion in economic activity in these sectors. Both these indices were greater than 50 in November 2019; indeed, the manufacturing PMI has not gone below 50 since July 2017, the month when GST was rolled out. Manufacturing PMI in November was 51.2 higher than the 50.6 figure for October. Services PMI in November, at 52.7, was far higher than the 49.7 number for October. If that trend continues in December, it could mean a revival in growth.

But other data should fall in place as well.

For instance, the manufacturing component of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), essentially factory output, has declined for three consecutive months up to October, 2019, the latest period for which data is available. Even in November 2019, the core sector index, which comprises coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity, contracted for the fourth consecutive month. This suggests that a revival in industry component of GDP is either unlikely or, at best, extremely muted in the December quarter. A higher services PMI however could lead to some job-creation and hence, a rise in disposable incomes.

Tax experts who spoke to HT attributed the rise in GST collection to government efforts towards ensuring better compliance and plugging leakages (see https://bit.ly/2QdI06y for details). Still, they admitted that while compliance and other factors have definitely boosted collections, a 16% growth in revenue collections from domestic transactions shows that deceleration in economic activity has been halted, if it isn’t moving upward yet. GST is a tax on consumption, and an upward movement in revenue collection, is not without any basis , a senior government official said on condition of anonymity. To be sure, the government will still have to collect Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the remaining three months of the fiscal year to meet its GST target.

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac tweeted, “It is a laughable conclusion that slowdown may have bottomed out because GST revenue crossed ₹1L cr. It is due to suo moto revisions along with annual returns,limits imposed on input credit claims and penal blocking of e-way bills.A lone sparrow doesn’t make it spring.#GST”

He, however, clarified to Hindustan Times his comments on the economic recovery is limited to the GST revenues of last two months. “I’m not saying that there is no green shoot. But, this cannot be due to the GST (alone).” Isaac says collection has improved because of better compliance, tightening of the GST administration and efforts to plug tax evasions.

One such green shoot is sales of automobile companies such as Maruti Suzuki. The total domestic car sales numbers are, however, not out and are expected next week.

Mahantesh Sabarad, head of retail research at SBI Caps Security, said that two factors need to be taken into account in understanding the growth in car sales, a low base in the corresponding period last year and a surge in demand due to the introduction of BS-VI vehicles in April 2020. While there are many customers who will be looking to buy newer models when they are launched, some may actually be keen to buy the older ones at a bigger discount, he added.

As for capex announcements, a Mint story by Surbhi Bhatia today uses the CMIE database to show that the recovery is new capex announcements in December is not broad based, and is mostly driven by two projects; Indigo buying new aircraft and expansion of Reliance’s Jamnagar refinery (see https://bit.ly/37n0GGK for details).

Which is why the answer to the original question depends a lot on the PMI numbers out Friday, and the IIP numbers out later.