Hathras gang-rape case: Samples sent to Agra forensic lab, say police

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:08 IST

The medical report of the Dalit woman from Hathras, who died of injuries after being assaulted by a group of upper caste men, has not found injuries that could confirm gang-rape, Hathras superintendent of police Vikrant Vir said on Thursday. Hathras district magistrate (DM) Praveen Kumar too confirmed the same. The report has been prepared by the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College, where the woman was being treated before she was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital.

According the report, there were injuries but not those that could confirm sexual assault.

“There was no injury on private parts of the victim women. The samples have been sent to Forensic Science Lab in Agra,” the DM has said.

On September 14, the woman had gone to the fields with her mother to collect fodder and went missing. Later, she was found — with tongue cut and several injuries indicating that she was severely beaten up and there were attempts to strangle her.She was first admitted to Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday. A day later, she died, leading to nationwide outrage.

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state’s police chief in connection with the case.