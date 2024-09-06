UP: 12 killed after bus hits van on Agra-Aligarh highway near Hathras

At least 12 people were killed after a van was hit by a roadways bus on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway near Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Sixteen others were injured in the accident.(Image for represenation)

Sixteen others were injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a government hospital. Officials fear that the toll could go up.

According to the police, those in the van were returning after attending the last rites of a person in a nearby village. The accident occurred near Metei village, within the limits of the Hathras district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said the accident occurred when the bus hit the van while trying to overtake it.

Deputy inspector general of police Aligarh Salabh Mathur said the accident took place during heavy rainfall, when the roads were slippery.

'Heavy rainfall was making the road slippery when the accident took place within the limits of Chandpa police station of Hathras at around 6.45 pm on Friday," he said. “Officials have reached the spot and about a dozen injured are being shifted to Bagla Hospital in Aligarh.”

PM Modi announces compensation



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the incident is extremely painful and offered his condolences to the families of those killed.

“May God give them strength in this difficult time. I wish for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that he has instructed district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.

“The loss of life in a road accident in Hathras district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased,” he wrote on X.