3 killed, 16 injured in bus-truck collision in U.P.’s Hathras

Three people were killed and 16 others injured when a private bus in which they were travelling collided with a stationary truck near Toli village under Hathras district’s Sikandra Rau police station on Thursday morning, police said. The bus from Punjab was heading towards Bangarmau in Uttar Pradesh when it collided with a stationary truck. (For Representation)

The bus from Punjab was heading towards Bangarmau in Uttar Pradesh. Expressing his grief over deaths, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured, his office said in a statement.

Confirming the accident, Hathras DM Ashish Kumar said the injured were first rushed to a nearby community health centre and from those serious were taken to Aligarh.

Sikandra Rao police station SHO Arvind Kumar Rathi said bus driver Daljeet Singh, 30, died on the spot, while two other passengers, Adesh Yadav, 22, and Saurabh, 32, succumbed at hospital. Meanwhile, the bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.