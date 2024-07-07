Hathras stampede: Key arrested accused had political links, say police

Agra/Kanpur: Devprakash Madhukar, the prime suspect in the Hathras stampede case, purportedly collected donations and organised the event without following the requisite procedure, Uttar Pradesh Police said following a preliminary investigation, a day after he was arrested in connection with the tragedy that killed 121 people. 121 people were killed in Hathras stampede incident (AP Photo)

Madhukar was one of the closest associates of Suraj Pal, the preacher better known as Bhole Baba at whose event the accident unfolded, and worked actively to build support for the self-styled preacher in towns and villages, said people aware of the matter.

Madhukar, 42, was arrested from Najafgarh in Delhi on Friday night. Police said besides Madhukar, two others, Ram Prakash Shakya and Sanju Yadav, were arrested on Saturday. This is in addition to the six people, including two women, arrested on Thursday. In all, nine people have been arrested in the Hathras stampede case so far.

Meanwhile, police also said they are investigating the source of Pal’s funding and possible links with “a political party”.

“The accused Dev Prakash Madhukar had a long association with the organisation holding the satsang and was involved in raising funds…It was revealed during interrogation that Madhukar had contacted a few political parties,” superintendent of police (SP), Hathras, Nipun Agarwal said at a press conference on Saturday.

On Saturday, the police produced him before a magistrate in Hathras and sent him to 14 days’ judicial custody, the SP said. “His financial transactions and money trails are being looked into, and call details are being checked.”

Also Read: Hathras stampede: ‘Crowd more than permitted’, FIR lodged, organisers ‘untraceable’

“A detailed investigation is being conducted regarding the collection of funds to see if such programmes and other resources are being funded by any political party,” he added.

“From the investigation so far, it appears that a political party is connected to them for its political and personal interests,” Aggarwal said during a press briefing.

Meanwhile, people aware of the workings of Pal’s congregations pointed out Madhukar’s “meteoric” rise in the preacher’s organisational hierarchy.

He was made the chief volunteer, heading a committee of 78 wealthy people responsible for organising Pal’s congregations. “Madhukar handled all the cash,” said Aligarh range police officials.

Also Read: What happened in Hathras? All you need to know about Bhole Baba, stampede

He worked as a technical assistant for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Sheetalpur block in Etah district of western Uttar Pradesh since 2010, when he met Pal through his in-laws, said residents of his hometown.

Madhukar made ₹11,000 a month in his MGNREGA job, but his earnings skyrocketed once he made his way into Pal’s trusted circle, they said. “He used to take people from lower-income groups to Pal’s programmes in vehicles that he used to arrange.”

His ability to connect with rural communities greatly enhanced Baba’s influence, solidifying Madhukar’s position as the preacher’s chief liaison, said people aware of the matter.

Another official said Madhukar had not reported for work with the MGNREGA since July 1, a day before the accident. “But once his name appeared in the FIR filed in the stampede case, the block development officer (BDO) began the process of removing him by ending his contract as technical assistant,” this official said.