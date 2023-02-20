‘Have faith in justice but…’: Swara Bhasker's husband reacts to Bhiwani murder

Fahad Ahmad, a Samajwadi Party worker and the husband of actor Swara Bhasker, questioned the police's credibility after a picture of Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, who is evading arrest in the murder case of two Muslim men Nasir and Junaid from Rajasthan, with a cop has gone viral on social media.

On Twitter, sharing the picture, Fahad asked when the police will protect the killers where will someone seek justice from.

“I have a lot of faith in justice but such pictures make my faith very weak. When the police will protect the killers, then where will someone go for justice? The courage that #Monu_Manesar got to burn people alive is due to such officials,” tweeted the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing - Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

Manesar, a member of the Bajrang Dal, became a prominent face of cow vigilantism in Haryana during the last five years - helped by his presence on social media.

He joined the Bajrang Dal as a co-coordinator in his home district Manesar in 2011 and was a member of the district cow protection task force formed by authorities after Haryana's cow protection law came into force in December 2015.

He is now the district president of Bajrang Dal and frequently courts controversy over the actions of his own cow protection group and shares videos of vigilantes chasing, confronting and nabbing alleged cow smugglers. The videos, mostly live streams, have thousands of views and comments. He has 83,000 followers on Facebook and more than 2 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He received a silver play button from YouTube in October last year as the number of subscribers crossed one lakh.

Charred bodies of Nasir, 25, and Junaid alias Juna, 35, residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana last Thursday.

