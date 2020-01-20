Have no details on ‘tukde-tukde’ gang: MHA in RTI reply

india

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 23:10 IST

New Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said it has “no information concerning tukde-tukde gang,” while replying to a query filed under the Right to Information (RTI) law.

The RTI application filed by Maharastra based Saket Gokhale asked the MHA to state the “definition” of the tukde-tukde gang and whether “a standard operating procedure (SoP) has been drawn up to identify the alleged gang” The RTI application also asked MHA to clarify “whether the Union Home Minister’s reference to this alleged “tukde-tukde gang was based on specific briefings by the ministry or other law enforcement agencies.” In addition, the RTI application also asked the MHA to clarify whether “it has drawn up a list of leader and members of the tukde-tukde gang”.

The application was filed in late December, on the same day, home minister Amit Shah said a so-called “tukde tukde gang” was behind protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Other BJP leaders have also used the term, coined after the February 2016 protests in Jawaharlal Nehru University during which, it is alleged, the term was first used by people saying they would break India into pieces (tukde tukde means pieces).

MHA did not respond to queries seeking a clarification on its response to the RTI.