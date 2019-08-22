HC can suspend judicial officer, says apex court

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 01:22 IST

The high court on the administrative side (also known as the full court) can suspend a subordinate judicial officer facing disciplinary proceedings of allegations of sexual harassment, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan held on Wednesday, clarifying that the HC’s power to control judicial officers under Article 253 of the Constitution was not affected by provisions in the law against sexual harassment, which calls for an enquiry by an internal committee before any action is taken against the alleged harasser.

The full court of the high court is a panel comprising all sitting judges of the court, which takes administrative decisions such as disciplinary enquiries which includes suspension of trial court judicial officers.

The SC’s verdict came on a petition filed by a judicial officer of Delhi Higher Judicial Services who was placed under suspension by the full court in 2016, on account of allegations of sexual harassment filed by a junior judicial assistant against him.

