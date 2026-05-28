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HC directs TN chief secy, DGP to ensure no cow slaughter in public places on Eid

Madras High Court orders Tamil Nadu officials to prevent cow slaughter in non-designated areas during Bakrid, ensuring compliance with statutory provisions.

Published on: May 28, 2026 06:46 am IST
By Ayesha Arvind, Bengaluru
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The Madras high court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and director general of police to ensure that no cow slaughter takes place in” public places or other non-designated areas” during Bakrid celebrations on May 28.

HC directs TN chief secy, DGP to ensure no cow slaughter in public places on Eid

A bench of justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan said slaughter of animals can take place only in slaughterhouses or in places specifically designated by the competent authorities under the law.

“Slaughter cannot be done in any place you want…The question of carrying out slaughter in a non-designated place does not arise at all,” the court said, adding that State authorities remained “duty-bound to enforce the applicable statutory provisions.”

The bench passed the order on a petition filed by one K Surya, a Coimbatore resident who alleged that local authorities had made arrangements for slaughtering cows and calves in places that had not been notified or designated as slaughterhouses ahead of Bakrid or Eid-ul-Zuha celebrations.

The petitioner claimed that the local administration had permitted creation of “temporary sheds” for slaughter. He said he had submitted a representation on May 18 to the local police and collectorate seeking immediate steps to prevent cow slaughter in public places and rescue cows allegedly brought for illegal slaughter. However, he did not receive any response.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ayesha Arvind

Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor, specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She tracks high courts and tribunals, bringing key legal developments and their broader impact to the forefront.

cow slaughter madras high court
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