HC judge recuses from illegal mining case in MP, says BJP MLA tried to call him

JABALPUR: Justice Vishal Mishra of the Madhya Pradesh high court on Monday recused himself from hearing a plea in connection with an illegal mining case after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and former minister Sanjay Pathak attempted to contact him.

Justice Mishra, who is on the Jabalpur bench of the high court, noted the attempt in his order.

“Power of attorney executed by the interveners shows the same to be executed by Mrs. Nirmala Pathak W/o. Late Shri Satyendra Pathak and Mr. Yash Pathak S/o. Shri Sanjay Satyendra Pathak, R/o. Katni, Madhya Pradesh,” justice Mishra said in his order on Monday.

“Mr. Sanjay Pathak has made an attempt to call me to have discussion regarding this particular matter, therefore, I am not inclined to entertain this writ petition,” the order said.

Justice Mishra asked for the case to be placed before the chief justice for listing it before an appropriate bench.

Sanjay Pathak, whose family runs a mining business in Katni, could not be contacted for his comments despite repeated efforts. Sanjay is a five-time MLA from Vijayraghavgarh.

Justice Mishra’s order came on an application filed by the MLA’s mother Nirmala Pathak and son Yash Pathak to become an intervener in a petition filed by social worker Ashutosh Dixit on the Economic Offences Wing’s inaction on complaints of illegal mining.

Dixit’s petition had first come up for hearing before the high court in July 2025 and accused a firm, M/s Nirmala Minerals, owned by Nirmala Pathak and Yash Pathak, of carrying out illegal excavation. This petition is at the stage of admission.

During previous hearings, the bench was informed by EOW that the petitioner’s complaint was sent to the mining department for necessary action.

It was in this context that Nirmala Minerals director Nirmala Pathak and her grandson Yash Pathak filed an application to become interveners in this case.