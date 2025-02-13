HC orders survey of illegal buildings in Lucknow

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the state government and the housing department to conduct a detailed survey of illegal buildings across the state capital, including Clay Square. The court ordered a comprehensive report of the survey within 10 days, setting February 24 as the deadline. Allahabad High Court (HT File Photo)

A division bench of Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi issued the directive after finding the state’s response unsatisfactory in a case concerning illegal buildings. The court was hearing a 2012 public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Lt. Col. Ashok Kumar (retd) and other connected petitions.

The court criticised profit-driven builders and officials for failing to perform their duties and suggested that they should compensate affected buyers and occupants. It also urged the state government to devise an effective mechanism to prevent large-scale violations. The court also said that no selective approach be made in identifying the illegal constructions.

On February 10, the court had rejected an affidavit submitted by the additional secretary (housing), calling it inadequate, and ordered the government to submit a fresh response by February 12. However, the state failed to provide a satisfactory affidavit.

Following the court’s order, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has begun compiling an expanded list of unauthorised buildings. An LDA official said that the list will not be limited to a single area but will cover various illegal constructions across the city till date.

The court listed the matter on February 24 for the next hearing.