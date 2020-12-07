e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / HC reserves order on Manoj Tiwari’s plea against summon in Sisodia defamation case

HC reserves order on Manoj Tiwari’s plea against summon in Sisodia defamation case

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Manish Sisodia in the matter, while senior standing counsel Rahul Mehra represented the state. On the other hand, senior lawyer Pinki Anand and Sonia Mathur represented Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta respectively.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta, in their pleas, sought directions to quash the order passed by Rouse Avenue Court on November 28, 2019, issuing summons against them.
Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta, in their pleas, sought directions to quash the order passed by Rouse Avenue Court on November 28, 2019, issuing summons against them.(PTI)
         

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on a plea filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and MLA Vijender Gupta challenging summon issued against them by a trial court in a defamation case filed by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anu Malhotra, after the conclusion of lengthy arguments, decided to keep order reserved in the matter. The court also asked the counsels of both sides to submit their written submissions, if any.

Manish Sisodia and Delhi Police opposed the pleas filed by Tiwari and Gupta.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Manish Sisodia in the matter, while senior standing counsel Rahul Mehra represented the state. On the other hand, senior lawyer Pinki Anand and Sonia Mathur represented Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta respectively.

Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta, in their pleas, sought directions to quash the order passed by Rouse Avenue Court on November 28, 2019, issuing summons against them.

The trial court had also issued summons to BJP MPs Hans Raj Hans and Pravesh Verma and MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Sisodia had filed a defamation case against BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans, Pravesh Verma, MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana for making false allegations regarding the former’s involvement in corruption of Rs 2,000 crore in the building of classrooms of Delhi government schools. All accused are out on bail in this matter.

Sisodia, in the defamation case, had said that all the allegations made by these BJP leaders were false, defamatory, derogatory and with an intention to harm and damage the reputation and goodwill of the Delhi deputy CM.

tags
top news
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee at West Midnapore rally
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee at West Midnapore rally
Need innovative economic system in post-Covid world: NITI Aayog vice chairman
Need innovative economic system in post-Covid world: NITI Aayog vice chairman
28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease
28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease
Actor-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP, day after meeting Amit Shah
Actor-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP, day after meeting Amit Shah
‘Landmark achievement’: Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
‘Landmark achievement’: Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In