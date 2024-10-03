HDK accuses government, Lokayukta of destroying proof in MUDA case

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the government of destroying evidence related to land plots allotted to chief minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi BM and demanded the immediate arrest of the MUDA commissioner AN Raghunandan. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the government of destroying evidence related to land plots allotted to chief minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi BM and demanded the immediate arrest of the MUDA commissioner AN Raghunandan (ANI)

“Chief minister Siddaramaiah, his close confidante, urban development minister Byrathi Suresh, Lokayukta officials, and MUDA authorities are involved in a coordinated effort to cover up the scam,” Kumaraswamy said during a Gandhi Jayanti event near the JD(S) office in Bengaluru.

He also accused the state government of shielding Siddaramaiah by using officials to misdirect the investigation into the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. He called Parvathi’s decision to return the 14 plots a distraction tactic. “The surrender of the sites by Siddaramaiah’s family is just a ploy. The government’s actions make it clear they are trying to protect Siddaramaiah by misusing officers,” he stated.

He further alleged that Siddaramaiah interfered with the investigation and accused the CM’s family of creating false ownership documents and inflating the land’s value to ₹62 crore. “The CM has misused his power,” Kumaraswamy said, questioning the process behind the MUDA commissioner’s acceptance of Parvathi’s request to return the plots.

In response to Siddaramaiah’s remarks suggesting that Kumaraswamy should resign due to his involvement in the Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals (SSVM) case, Kumaraswamy said: “I have taken bail as per the advice of my advocates, but unlike Siddaramaiah, I am not interfering in the investigation.”

The MUDA land case has also drawn criticism from Union minister Pralhad Joshi, who questioned Siddaramaiah’s role in the controversy. Joshi urged the CM to consider the court’s observations, saying, “It’s impossible for an ordinary person to receive such privileges without holding power since 2004.”

In response to Kumaraswamy’s remarks, home minister G Parameshwara rejected the accusations and called them as politically motivated. He alleged that central investigative agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), were being used to pressure Siddaramaiah.

“The BJP and JD(S) are engaging in political vendetta to destabilise our government,” Parameshwar said, reaffirming the Congress’s support for the chief minister.

He further said that Parvathi’s decision to return the plots, stating that it was a step taken to protect her husband’s political career from being tarnished by false allegations. “The inquiry should proceed, but this appears to be politically driven,” Parameshwara added.

MUDA commissioner was not available for a comment on Kumaraswamy’s demand for his resignation.