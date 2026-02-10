HDK announces senior JD(S) MLA’s expulsion

Union minister and Janata Dal (Secular) state president HD Kumaraswamy on Monday declared the expulsion of senior MLA GT Deve Gowda from the party, even as he accused chief minister Siddaramaiah of attempting to weaken the JD(S). HD Kumaraswamy

G.T. Deve Gowda is a veteran JD(S) leader and the sitting MLA from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru district. He has represented the seat since 2013.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Gowda defeated Siddaramaiah by a margin of over 36,000 votes in Chamundeshwari, which the latter had held multiple times, dealing a major setback to his political standing.

“GT Deve Gowda is not with us. You (the media) should not ask about him,” Kumaraswamy told reporters on Monday.

“Should we keep those who have no loyalty or commitment to the party with us? Don’t mention their names in front of me again and again. They ask us to resign and give certificates to the Chief Minister! We were not given certificates even for a day. Should we keep such people with us?”

He criticised Gowda for praising the Congress leadership while claiming to remain in JD(S). Kumaraswamy said multiple aspirants were preparing to contest from Chamundeshwari and that the party would nominate a capable candidate.

Gowda was not available for immediate comment.

However, speaking in Mysuru on January 19, he said he remained committed to the JD(S) and its leadership and would contest from the party in the next elections.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy alleged that the chief minister was acting with bias in several cases, suppressing complaints against himself and misusing agencies.

He claimed that efforts were underway to politically marginalised former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and also claimed the chief minister’s son was interfering in the functioning of government departments.

On party affairs, Kumaraswamy indicated that the JD(S) would put up a strong candidate from the Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency and distanced the party from Deve Gowda.

His remarks came amid speculation that former minister S.R. Mahesh could replace Deve Gowda as the party’s candidate. Mahesh, a former JD(S) MLA from KR Nagar, said he was ready to contest from Chamundeshwari if the party decided accordingly.

He added that local party leaders had begun discussing an alternative candidate, citing Gowda’s absence from party platforms for several months after he was overlooked for the post of floor leader in the legislative assembly following Kumaraswamy’s election to the Lok Sabha.

CB Suresh Babu, MLA from Chikkanayakanahalli, was appointed to the position in July 2024.

Gowda had said earlier that his reduced visibility in party work was a result of the “hurt” he was experiencing and his focus on development issues in the constituency.

He pointed to deficiencies in roads, underground drainage, parks, street lighting and drinking water in the rapidly urbanising Chamundeshwari area.

The chief minister’s office did not reply to HT’s repeated requests for comment.