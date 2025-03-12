HDK slams Greater Bengaluru Bill, accuses Cong of dividing city

Union minister HD Kumaraswamy slammed the Karnataka government over the passage of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which seeks to restructure the administration by forming multiple municipal corporations, and was passed in the assembly on Monday despite strong opposition. HD Kumaraswamy (ANI)

Kumaraswamy accused the ruling Congress of using division as a political tool, claiming that its governance model is built on a “divide and rule” strategy. “The Congress is unmatched when it comes to dividing and breaking things! For 75 years, it has been doing this and continues to do so,” he posted on social media platform X.

Taking a dig at the government’s intentions, the Union minister alleged that the move was aimed at dismantling the legacy of Bengaluru’s founder, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. “Greater Bengaluru is just a name. The real intention is only to loot,” he said, indirectly targeting deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. He further likened the government’s actions to historical invaders. “Looters like Muhammad Ghazni and Muhammad Ghori plundered a prosperous India. Now, a new Ghazni or Ghori has emerged in Bengaluru, looking for seven ways to loot!!”

In response, Shivakumar, who also serves as the Bengaluru development minister, justified the bill as a necessary step to manage the city’s rapid expansion. “Bengaluru in its current form is difficult to govern, even the Opposition members admit it. The city has grown way beyond the boundaries set by Kempegowda, and it can’t be reversed,” he said.

He rejected claims that the Bill will weaken the city, insisting instead that it will streamline governance. “We are not trying to break Bengaluru but strengthen it. The aim is to uphold the city’s reputation as a global hub,” he added. According to Shivakumar, forming seven corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, led by the chief minister, will improve efficiency and accountability.

Comparing the move to previous administrative changes, he pointed out that districts such as Udupi and Gadag were carved out for better governance. “The BBMP is being divided to improve administration. Grants will not be affected. As per the 75th Amendment, local body funds cannot be diverted elsewhere,” he said.

State minister Priyank Kharge also defended the Bill, arguing that it would boost governance, investment, and employment in Bengaluru. “This bill is in the interest of the people of Bengaluru,” he said.

Hitting out at the BJP’s opposition, Kharge accused the party of resisting change without offering alternatives. “BJP seems to have a problem with everything we propose for progress. They opposed the steel flyover, now they complain about traffic jams. We suggest tunnels, they oppose that too. Opposing just for the sake of opposing is not good for the state,” he said.

MLA Rizwan Arshad also defended the move, stating that the bill will make governance more transparent and efficient. “The BJP is opposing this for political reasons, but the governor will see merit in it,” he said.