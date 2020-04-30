‘Entertained several generations’: Politicians, leaders condole Rishi Kapoor’s demise

india

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:49 IST

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday after losing his fight with cancer. Kapoor, 67, breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news.

Scores of politicians and diplomats took to Twitter and expressed their grief on the passing away of the great actor.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwakl said Kapoor “entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career”.

“What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

Union minister Smriti Irani recalled her last meeting with the actor. “... and that’s how i’ll remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job,” Irani tweeted.

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.”

In 2014 he told me ‘bhag jaldi Dilli pagal ‘ for he knew I’ve been summoned to take oath. The last I saw him was on a set and that’s how il remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job.. pic.twitter.com/ZDtGr7etxH — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 30, 2020

Congress MP and senior leader Shashi Tharoor condoled the sad demise of his “senior schoolmate at Mumbai’s CampionSchool”.

Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP pic.twitter.com/9eyzE0qP38 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2020

“Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in “inter-class dramatics” in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of “Bobby”to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP,” Tharoor posted on Twitter.