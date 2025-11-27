‘He just fled’: Woman claims man grabbed her from behind, ‘explicitly touched’ her in Mumbai; police respond

In a disturbing incident, a woman took to Instagram to claim that a man allegedly groped her near the Radisson hotel in Goregaon West, Mumbai. The woman wrote that she was unable to react for 10–20 seconds as the horrific incident unfolded. (PTI)

According to her post, the man grabbed her from behind, “explicitly touched” her, and then fled the scene. The Mumbai Police have responded to the post, saying they will investigate the matter.

The Instagram post, shared on Wednesday (November 26), read: “I was walking across the bridge near Radisson Goregaon West. I was on a call and was hyper-alert about my surroundings the whole time. Then a man groped me from behind, inappropriately, aggressively, explicitly touched me, and ran across the bridge through passing vehicles.”

Shocked by the incident, the woman wrote that she was unable to react for 10–20 seconds as the horrific incident unfolded. She screamed for help on the road, but no one came forward to assist her.

The woman also shared screenshots from her phone dialler showing that she tried calling the police helpline at 100 but did not receive any response. “My next instinct was to call the police, but not a single call was answered. No emergency helpline number—apparently made for ‘women’s safety’—nor the generic police helpline was answered either,” the post said.

“Where it’s supposed to be safer than other cities, in the middle of the road amongst hundreds of people, a man had the audacity to grope and traumatise a girl. And there’s absolutely nothing anybody can do about it. Because did I have time to take a photo of that man? No. Did I catch the man? No. Did the police arrive in time? Or even pick up my calls? No. That man just fled, and I’m supposed to live feeling disgusted with myself because a man decided to do this for fun,” the post further read.

The Mumbai Police responded to the incident, writing, “We are sorry for the ordeal you had to go through. Please DM us your contact. Our team will get in touch with you immediately.”